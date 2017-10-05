BLISS Opens New Location

VICTORIA – BLISS of Lunenburg officially opened their new location on Tuesday afternoon and a large crowd was ready and waiting for the unveiling of what Clarence Clarke says he believes is “the premier thrift store in Southside Virginia.”

The new location is at 1816 Main St., the former location of Southside Furniture & Floor Covering Inc. BLISS recently purchased the building and now has an over 6,000 square foot location that includes areas for women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing and more. It also has a kitchen area and numerous other sections that gives it a department store feel because of the size and number of items available to shoppers.

BLISS founder Lena Hipps-Clarke said that this was a “great turnout and the opening was a great success.”

She said that the hard work and help from many people and groups helped make this a reality and that she is very appreciative for the all of the support. She also noted that partnerships with places such as the Piedmont Area Veterans Council and others that donate items to the store are a key factor in the growth of BLISS.

The store will continue to bring in and display great items while helping provide training for area residents and offering help to other area organizations.