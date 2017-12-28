Bill Travis Obituary

Bill Travis, 71, of Charlotte Court House, Va. passed away Saturday, December 24, 2017 at his residence. He was born February 19, 1946 in West Jefferson, Ohio. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. His time in the Navy was for over 25 years. He was also an active volunteer in the past for many Charlotte County baseball programs, coaching and leading young athletes as well as the organizations.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Travis; they were married for 43 years; also by his two sons, Christopher Anthony Travis and his wife Crystal, along with grandchild Madison C. Travis of Charlotte Court House, and Thomas James Travis and his wife Allison, along with grandchildren Hunter, Skkyler and Elexis of Farmville. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Antoinette Renga, wife of the late Gaetano “Tom” Renga.

A private service is planned.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family.