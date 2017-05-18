Bikers Enjoy ‘Timmy Dog’ Sprint, Stop at Local Business

VICTORIA – During the recent annual “Law Enforcement Bicycle Ride to DC” event, riders made their way through Lunenburg County once again and stopped off at Timmy’s Grocery for a chance to rest and recover at one of their favorite spots along the yearly journey.

Cyclists traveled 500 miles as a tribute to fallen officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. The event starts in Charlotte, North Carolina with law enforcement officers joined along the trip by fellow officers and citizens from towns and cities on the route who ride with them to show support. The event comes to completion as the group attends the Candlelight Vigil at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC.

Timmy and Linda Clark continue their yearly support for this great cause and they made sure that there were plenty of refreshments and of course “Timmy Dogs” ready for the riders when they arrived.

This year there was a special surprise for Timmy as the group had winners of what was called the Timmy Dog Sprint and the male and female winners wore “Timmy Dog” Sprint Champion shirts. They also had a winning jersey for Timmy that all of the riders signed and he plans to have it framed and hung in the store.

There were 105 bikers this year and Timmy said that he enjoys helping these men and women each year and offering his business location, refreshments and help to the group.