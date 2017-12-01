Berkeley Family Walks to End Alzheimer’s

By Claudia Koch

Early in October of this year, Team Berkeley Family participated in a Walk to End Alzheimer’s event hosted by Longwood University in Farmville. Held annually all across the country, these walks are the Alzheimer’s Association’s largest effort to raise awareness of the disease.

Captain of the team Patricia Berkeley knows firsthand what Alzheimer’s is all about. Her husband, fondly called Beaver by all who know him, was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s three years ago. This is an uncommon form of dementia that strikes people under the age of 65. Of the approximately five million people nationwide with Alzheimer’s, only about five percent are stricken before the age of 65. Beaver was 55 at the time of his diagnosis, but his symptoms began to appear at age 50.

“I want to thank everyone who participated on Beaver’s behalf,” Patricia stated. “You just don’t know how much it means to have the support of family and friends when something like this affects a loved one.”