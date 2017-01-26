Benchmark Named Lunenburg ‘Business of the Year’

LUNENBURG – The Lunenburg Chamber of Commerce held their annual yearly meeting this past Saturday night at the VFW 9954 building, where they reveal the winners for their top awards.

This year the winner of the Business of the Year award went to Benchmark Community Bank. The longtime bank has recently finished major projects in Kenbridge and Victoria that includes a new location and a remodel.

Victoria Mayor Carol Watson announced the company as the winner and gave a brief history of the local company. Benchmark was originally founded as The Lunenburg County Bank, and opened for business on September 8, 1971 in a “doublewide” in Kenbridge, Virginia. From those humble beginnings, Benchmark’s leaders have developed a well-regarded institution upon which many Southside Virginians depend for their banking needs. For 45 years now, growth has been strong and steady.

This year, Benchmark was once again named one of the top 200 community banks in the country by American Banker magazine (formerly U.S. Banker). There are approximately 6,000 community banks nationwide.

Since 1971, Benchmark Community Bank has grown to 12 locations spread across six Southside Virginia counties plus offices in Wake Forest and Henderson, North Carolina. It now employs over 160 people and the headquarters remains in Kenbridge, Virginia.

Mayor Watson stated, “We are really proud to have Benchmark on our main corner.”

The bank is well positioned to serve this area and beyond into the future. The company has been applauded for taking a role in helping organizations and groups throughout the community, including taking an active role with the Lunenburg Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor Watson stated, “They have served and made Lunenburg County a much better place to serve and work and we are very proud to have them in the county.”

Benchmark representative Mike Walker was joined by several bank employees to accept the award. Mr. Walker stated, “On behalf of the Benchmark team we certainly appreciate the award and it has been a great journey.” He continued, “I have been there around 40 years and every day has been fun for me. We only had one mission and that was to take care of our customers and take care of the community. We are proud of our recent investments in Lunenburg County and it is the home of our bank.”

Mr. Walker continued, “We will be involved in the community for a long time. We thank you for the honor and appreciate the award.”