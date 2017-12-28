Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

FARMVILLE – On Thursday, December 21, 2017 at approximately 3:14 p.m, Farmville Police responded to the BB&T Bank at 1304 S. Main St. for a reported robbery. Upon arrival, bank personnel advised that a customer had presented a note saying he was armed and demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect calmly walked out of the bank. He did not display a weapon and there were no injuries. There were other customers in the bank at the time, but they were unaware that a robbery was taking place.

Detectives quickly developed Malik Allen Cooper, age 21, of Prospect, Virginia as a possible suspect. At approximately 6:05 p.m., Cooper was located and arrested without incident at his residence in Prince Edward County by members of the Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office, the Farmville Police Department, and the Virginia State Police. Multiple items of evidence were also recovered from Cooper, including a large amount of cash. Cooper has been charged with Robbery and Grand Larceny and is currently being held with no bond at Piedmont Regional Jail.

Farmville Police were also assisted by the Longwood University Police Department and appreciates all the assistance received from our other law enforcement partners.