APEX Opens Community Fitness Center

By Shelley D. Sheets, Staff Writer

On February 2, 2017 from 11-2p.m., Apex Community Fitness Center hosted its Grand Opening event. The idea to open the fitness center came about after many community members continued to inquire whether the Charlotte County Fitness Center was going to re-open. After spending a great deal of time considering what a challenge it would be to add a fitness center to the Apex organization, Lorene Wendelin, Facility Director, decided to move forward with making the mere thought into a reality. Lorene, Apex Staff and participants worked diligently for several months preparing to open this new business that will greatly benefit the community as well as any visitors of the area.

Lorene, along with her husband Steven, opened the Apex Adult Day Support Program in March, 2012. The facility currently opens its doors to 15 participants each weekday where they are provided educational opportunities in Independent Living Skills and/or Job Coaching. Participants who receive job coaching are taught soft skills including how to clock in/out, provide quality customer service, and cleaning tasks, just to name a few. The Apex Community Fitness Center will provide an environment for the participants to work where they can continue to learn and enhance their job skills.

The Apex Community Fitness Center will be open from 8a.m.-6p.m., Monday-Friday, 10a.m.-2p.m., Saturday and 2p.m.-6p.m. on Sunday. The cost to join is $35.00 for an individual, and then just $5.00 extra for each additional family member from the same household. Also, anyone that does not have a regular membership is invited to come by the gym for a workout and just pay the drop-in rate of $3.00 per visit.

In addition to the gym, the Apex Community Fitness Center will be providing a Reiki service beginning on February 15, 2017. Lorene shared that she is a certified Reiki I provider. Reiki provides very similar results as massage does in that it aids the body in restoring emotional and physical well being. Schedule your appointment now, the cost is a low price of just $30. for thirty minutes.

It is easy to see that Lorene Wendelin thrives on giving back to the community by offering various supports and services. One other selfless act that Lorene contributes is providing a spacious room for community members to reserve and utilize completely free of charge. The area available is to be used to provide an educational opportunity for the community. It is thought someone may want to offer a class in yoga, zumba or aerobics, for instance. As previously noted, the use of the room is completely free of charge and the class provider can make the decision if they would like to charge for the class being provided. For additional information, please contact Lorene.

It takes an entire community to make a business successful. With that in mind, Lorene would like to thank everyone that has helped make the Apex organization a success. It is with great appreciation to Brett Arbogast for donating the equipment that the fitness center utilizes. Also, Lorene shared that it is due in part to her family friend, William “Willie” Martin, who resided with her family for thirteen years, that the Apex Organization was ever established. Willie had a variety of health challenges that he bravely faced; however, he continued to make the most of each day until his passing in December, 2013. Supported Employment and Day Support greatly enhanced Willie’s life and because of that, it drove Lorene to make Apex that much more of a success. Lorene commented that, “Apex is Willie’s legacy.”

As the name implies, Apex participants and staff are “always reaching for the top.” Because the Apex organization is a non-profit organization, donations are welcome and deeply appreciated. If you would like to aid in their continued success, please contact Lorene Wendelin at (434) 542-3275 or on the Apex Community Fitness Center Facebook page.