Annual Miss Charlotte County Pageant Brings Out the Best in All

Story & Photos by Tiffany Dunaway

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE – As the autumn wind howled outside on Saturday night, the Randolph-Henry auditorium was filled with ooohs and aaahs from an excited crowd. Thirty-four young beauties took the stage for the annual Miss Charlotte County Pageant on Saturday, November 18 at 7 p.m. The pageant included five categories of competition: Tiny Miss Charlotte County, Junior Miss Charlotte County, Miss Central Middle School, Miss Randolph-Henry and Miss Charlotte County. Each young lady represented their families and sponsors well as they twirled in their evening gowns and shared their thoughts and views during the interview portion. The judges had a very difficult job as each contestant demonstrated poise, elegance and grace. The pageant was directed by Mrs. Alene Crews and choreographed by Mrs. Ashlee Stone. The R-H Band Boosters sponsors the event annually. Mrs. Crews, who has directed the pageant for more than 30 years announced that this would be her final year serving as Director but assured everyone that the tradition will continue under new direction. The Southside Messenger congratulates everyone involved for an exceptional event. To all of the winners, we congratulate you and wish you a successful year representing your County. You are all winners!