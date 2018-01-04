Alzheimer’s License Plate will Bring Awareness

An Alzheimer’s support group has been working tirelessly to try to make a Virginia Alzheimer’s License Plate a reality. This plate would create awareness of the need for research for a cure and promote advocacy for those suffering from this devastating disease. It would also provide funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. To have the plate go into production, they need the DMV required minimum of 450 pre-orders by Jan. 10. In a recent update the group organizer, Katy Reed, stated, “As of today, we have collected 403 pre-orders and only need 47 more! The deadline is 1/10/2018 at 10 a.m. That is the deadline to submit the bill for this year’s General Assembly docket. Please share, call family and friends, we are SO close!” State Senator Amanda Chase is willing to sponsor the plate in the General Assembly. Registration may be done online at www.vaendalz.com. Information about the campaign may be found at https://www.vaendalz.com/