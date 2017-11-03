Alumni/PECPS Employees Recogized

- Home
Longwood University’s Office of Alumni Engagement and the Office of Local and Community Relations recognized the more than seventy alumni who are employed at Prince Edward Public Schools with swag bags full of Lancer goodies. We are so fortunate to live in this two college town. Pictured are Lisa Simon, Jessica Tibbs and Melody Ramsey enjoying their Alumni Swag Bags.
