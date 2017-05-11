AKA Celebrates Founders’ Day

“Celebrating Our Timeless Treasures: 109 Years of Sisterhood” was the theme at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated’s Joint Founders’ Day Celebration held at the Gateway Dining and Event Center on the campus of Virginia State University in Petersburg. The Tau Phi Omega Chapter served as hostess to several chapters. The luncheon, with musical selections by the Virginia State University Gospel Chorale, featured the recognition of Golden Sorors (50 or more years of membership), Silver Stars (25 or more years of membership) and Diamond Sorors (75 or more years of membership); a tribute to the founders of the sorority entitled “We Speak Their Names,” and a Rededication Ceremony. The inspiring and informative message was presented by Dr. Avis Jones-DeWeever, a Career Reinvention Strategist and Women’s Empowerment Expert who is also an author, guest speaker and workshop leader. She is also a regular contributor to TV One’s News One Now with Roland Martin. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is an organization dedicated to serving the community through various service activities. It was founded at Howard University in Washington, D. C. in 1908. Members of the Kappa Rho Omega Chapter of Farmville in attendance were, left to right: Bianka Goodman, Mary Smith, Bobbie Holman, Avis Gresby, Dana Ratliffe-Walker, Katrice Pennington, Joyce