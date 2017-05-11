Agee Honored by Board of Supervisors

- Home
On Tuesday, May 9, 2017, the Charlotte County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution honoring Mrs. Velda Agee for 27 years of service on the county Library Board. Mrs. Agee also taught in the county’s public school system for 25 years. The Board expressed its appreciation to Mrs. Agee for her many years of faithful service to the county.
