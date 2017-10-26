Additional Jail Time For Smith

LUNENBURG – Tyrone Lorenza Smith, a 34-year-old inmate at Lunenburg Correctional Center, was sentenced to five years with four and a half suspended recently in Lunenburg Circuit Court for resisting correctional officers as they attempted to handcuff him and take him to the solitary unit of the prison and striking one of the officers in his eye.

Smith maintained that it was an accident as he struggled against the handcuffs, saying that he was allergic to the plastic zip ties and wanted the officers to use a different kind of handcuffs.

The officer had some swelling, but no damage requiring medical attention.

The officer concurred with the disposition which is a mandatory minimum sentence, said Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Clement.

Smith was serving about seven years for violation of good behavior in 2017 on a 2013 Henrico County conviction for Schedule I or II drug possession after having been found in violation twice before in 2014 and 2015 for violating good behavior.