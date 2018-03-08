A Bend in the Road…  Disruptive Moments

M. Scott Peck, in The Road Less Traveled, talks about life’s difficulties: “Life is difficult. This is a great truth, one of the greatest truths. It is a great truth because once we truly see this truth, we transcend it. Once we truly know that life is difficult-once we truly understand and accept it-then life is no longer difficult. Because once it is accepted, the fact that life is difficult no longer matters.”

If we could program a GPS for our life, given the choice, all of us would pick the options for only straight freeways, with no construction zones, no detours, no traffic jams, and certainly no accidents. The problem is we don’t have a GPS controlling our life’s direction. Everyone’s life has unexpected turns; turns that force us to take a detour or alternative route.

David Jeremiah is the Pastor of Shadow Mountain Community Church in El Cajon, California. In 1994, as pastor one of the fastest growing churches in California, he thought the stress his role as pastor caused his consistent feeling of exhaustion. However, a medical exam resulted in a diagnosis of lymphoma, a cancer that attacks the lymphatic system. Dr. Jeremiah writes about this experience in his book A Bend in the Road. He describes this diagnosis as coming without warning and causing his life to take a serious and unplanned detour.

His term for this diagnosis, which came out of left field, unannounced, and unexpected, is a disruptive moment. Disruptive moments are those moments, which confront us with life’s harshest realities. Moments that force us to move in a direction we never wanted to go! A direction we would have gone to any lengths to avoid. Pain, suffering, and anxiety engulf these moments. Disruptive moments tackle our loved ones and us in the form of death, divorce, illness, disease, accidents, legal entanglements, financial struggles, and many more. They become part of the permanent fabric of our lives.

Facing us is the challenge of how to handle these moments. Dr. Jeremiah outlines three choices for our perspective of a disruptive moment.

We can hate the moment and rail against it. Our thoughts can be consumed by “why me?”

We can become discouraged, lose heart, throw in the towel, and give up.

We can endure the moment. This is Dr. Jeremiah’s choice. Joel Osteen agrees, “You’re going to go through tough times – that’s life. But I say, ‘Nothing happens to you, it happens for you.’ See the positive in negative events.”

For anyone currently experiencing a disruptive moment, the book A Bend in the Road is a great resource. Dr. Jeremiah’s life experiences, as well as several other individual’s disruptive moments, are the starting point for providing help. These struggles become the basis for the pointers on dealing with life’s struggles and the guideposts for allowing us to see the paths available for our lives. He uses David’s struggles and David’s reaction to his personal disruptive moments, as documented beautifully in the Psalms, to help us see how others in the past have experienced similar disruptive moments. From David’s example, we can witness how those before us dealt with difficulties in their life.

We all struggle with disruptive moments and the resulting decisions–the decisions required to make the change to the correct direction in our lives caused by these disruptive moments. Don’t struggle through this alone. Talk with a friend, someone at church, your minister, or ask your doctor for a referral to a professional.

To keep me from being puffed up with pride because of the many wonderful things I saw, I was given a painful physical ailment…Three times I prayed to the Lord about this and asked him to take it away. But his answer was: “My grace is all you need, for my power is greatest when you are weak.” I am most happy, then, to be proud of my weaknesses, in order to feel the protection of Christ’s power over me. I am content with weaknesses, insults, hardships, persecutions, and difficulties for Christ’s sake. For when I am weak, then I am strong. 2 Corinthians 12:7,9-10 (GNT)

