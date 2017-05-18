2017 PTK All-Virginia Team at SVCC

From left, Dr. Lynn Tincher Lader, speaker; Dr. Al Roberts, SVCC President; Cassandra Long, Alivia Dunn, Thomas Crews, and Dr. Glen DuBois. Christopher Hayes is not pictured

Virginia is one of 38 states participating in the All-State Academic Teams program introduced in 1994 as a way to provide scholastic recognition to Phi Theta Kappa members while promoting excellence at two-year colleges. Students nominated to the National All-USA Academic Team are automatically named to the All-State Academic Teams. Four students from Southside Virginia Community College were selected to the 2017 Phi Theta Kappa All-Virginia Academic Team:

• Thomas Crews is a General Studies major with a 4.0 GPA. Following graduation, he will be transferring to UVA to the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy. Thomas is one of the hardest working students at Southside. One semester, his classmates joked they would make bracelets reading “WWTD” or “What Would Thomas Do?”

• Alivia Dunn is a General Studies Arts and Science major with specialization in Administration of Justice and a 3.9 GPA. After graduation, she plans to attend Radford University to major in Criminal Justice with a goal of pursuing a career in law enforcement. Alivia was able to complete her studies at Southside in one calendar year.

• Christopher Hayes is an Information Systems Technology major with a 3.75 GPA. After graduation, he plans transfer to a four-year school to pursue an IT degree. Chris is able to find the humor in any situation and keeps the Honors students positive under stress!

• Cassandra Long is a General Studies with specialization in Agribusiness major and 4.0 GPA. After graduating from Southside, she plans to transfer to Virginia Tech with the goal of becoming an Agriculture Educator. Cassie has been showing livestock in competition since she was four years old.