R-HHS Homecoming Parade – King & Queen

Congratulations to the 2017-2018 Homecoming King Eli Moore and Queen Brooke Stoots! (Photo submitted by Susan Moore)
Homecoming Parade
Results:
Decorated Vehicle Division
1-CMS Golf
2-Patriot Flag Cheerleaders
3-RH Golf
Fire / EMS
1-Drakes Branch Volunteer Fire Department
2-Charlotte Court House Volunteer Fire Department
3-Keysville Volunteer Fire Department
Walking
1-Statesmen Marching Band
2-CMS Cheerleaders
3-Patriot Minor Cheerleaders
Float
1-(tie) Bacon District Elementary School & Phenix Elementary School
3. Eureka Elementary School
Thanks to everyone who participated in this event and see you next year!!!
See Homecoming Parade photos inside this week’s Messenger.
