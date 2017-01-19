What happened 100 years ago? This reporter looked up some fascinating facts from 1917 and thought our readers might be interested in her find.

History is literally the story behind every trend, news headline and major event. As we have begun and look forward to 2017, let’s take a few minutes to travel back in time. I like to do this because my grandparents lived during this time and all we have is our imagination to look back at the time when they were young adults with growing families.

The United States entered World War I in April of 1917 and I’m sure this war was on everyone’s mind. Woodrow Wilson was our president when we went to war.

I will list a few of the people born in 1917 who became well known as adults. They are John F. Kennedy, our 35th president of the United States; Robert C. Byrd, U.S. Representative; Dean Martin, actor, singer and comedian; Phyllis Diller, comedian; Jane Wyman, actress; Dinah Shore, singer and TV personality (“See the USA in your Chevrolet”); Robert Mitchum, actor; and this reporter’s favorite actress, Susan Hayward.

The first Girl Scout cookies ever were sold in Muskogee, Oklahoma in 1917. They were personally baked by the Mistletoe Troop and the profits were used to send gifts to doughboys fighting World War I. I find this interesting since I’ve been asked this very week to purchase Girl Scout cookies. Just think…they have been around one hundred years AND the girls don’t have to bake them now!

A statue titled “A Promise to Keep” is found in Muskogee, Oklahoma. It is a life-size statue of a Girl Scout, her sash covered with merit badges, her three fingers raised in pledge of commitment and four boxes of Girl Scout cookies at her feet. Way to go, Girl Scouts of America!

Another interesting fact I dug up was that the Moon Pie was invented in 1917 and is still a popular snack food in today’s supermarkets and small grocery stores.

Boys Town was founded by Father Flanagan near Omaha, Nebraska and is still going strong.

As one looks ahead to the following months, summer vacation plans are already in progress, weddings are being planned, church and business schedules are being finalized, and yes, next December’s Christmas program dates are being chosen. Isn’t it wonderful to live in a country where one celebrates freedom of choice every day? Remember, this freedom is still being protected by our military men and women all over the world.